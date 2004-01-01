Everton agree loan signing of Ruben Vinagre from Sporting CP

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP left-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan with an option to buy, 90min can confirm.

The Toffees have had a quiet summer so far, with the free signing of former Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski the only arrival at Goodison Park thus far.

It likely won't be that way for long as sources have confirmed to 90min that Vinagre has agreed to join Everton on a 12-month loan, with Frank Lampard's side also negotiating the option to make the move permanent.

Vinagre has only just joined Sporting permanently after spending last season on loan from Wolves, who offloaded the 23-year-old for a fee of around £9m.

However, he is set to make an immediate return to the Premier League, with Lampard keen to bring Vinagre back to England to compete for minutes with Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left side of Everton's defence.

The player himself recently hinted that a move was close, taking to Instagram to write to Sporting: "Thank you, best of luck for this season."

Vinagre first joined Wolves on loan in the summer of 2017 and made his switch permanent 12 months later, but he struggled to hold down a permanent spot in the squad and would spend time with Olympiacos and Famalicao before his latest loan to Sporting.

In total, he made 70 appearances for Wolves but he started just 14 times across his two full seasons in the Premier League, failing to register either a goal or an assist in the English top flight.

With Sporting, he managed seven league starts last season, so Vinagre will be keen to taste some regular football at Goodison Park.