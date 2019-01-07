Everton Among Trio of Premier League Clubs Keeping Tabs on Former Liverpool Youngster

Everton are among a trio of Premier League clubs interested in signing former Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho.

The 19-year-old departed Anfield in the summer after rejecting the offer of a new five-year contract, instead opting to return home in order to join Sporting CP.

His performances in Lisbon have been impressive to date, leading to suggestions that his Portuguese return may be short-lived. To that end, ​Football Insider​ claim that Merseyside rivals Everton are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League, but Carlo Ancelotti's side are not alone.

Manchester United and Tottenham are also thought to be keeping tabs on Camacho's progress, as are Arsenal and Chelsea.

One key attraction is Camacho's versatility. Predominantly a wide forward, he's also shown that he's capable of slotting into a central midfield role, and he's even filled in at wing-back on occasion.

For Sporting this season, Camacho has made 19 appearances, though he's not always been a regular starter. Opportunities to start games may come his way more often now that Bruno Fernandes has finally joined ​Manchester United, however, which could provide visiting scouts with the ammunition they need to convince interested parties to make their move.

There's nothing to suggest that Camacho is interested in returning to England at this time, given he turned down the opportunity of extending his time at runaway leaders ​Liverpool last summer. His desire to play regular first team football was a request that Jurgen Klopp knew he'd be unable to fulfil, leading to a breakdown in talks between the player and club.

Everton are unlikely to be able to offer him that, given their ridiculous amount of midfield options. Instead, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti will likely need to sell players before he could convince Camacho to join.

The Portugal Under-20 international's move home is thought to have cost Sporting in the region of £7m, but his value is likely to have risen significantly, even though he's yet to fully establish himself in the side.