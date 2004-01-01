Everton approach Rudi Garcia about managerial vacancy

Everton have made contact with former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia as they continue their hunt for Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

The Toffees have been linked with a number of bosses since Ancelotti's shock return to Real Madrid, with former Lille manager Christophe Galtier and Liverpool favourites Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez rumoured to be under consideration.

Links with Gerrard and Benitez haven't gone down well on the blue half of Merseyside and it'll perhaps be more of a relief to Everton fans that L'Equipe report the club have made contact with Garcia.

Talks are well and truly in their infancy and there's still a long way to go in negotiations, but the report adds that Garcia's representatives see the Toffees as a 'credible' club, while the Frenchman has himself previously expressed his desire to one day manage in England.

Garcia has taken charge of some huge European clubs during his 19-year coaching career including Lille, Roma, Marseille and Lyon, and he's keen to make a swift return to management following his abrupt exit from Les Gones at the end of last season.

Should Garcia be handed the reins at Goodison Park he'd undoubtedly have a huge job on his hands as the club look to challenge at the top end of the Premier League.

Rudi Garcia is in talks with Everton | Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Everton's hierarchy had hoped the arrival of a huge name like Ancelotti back in December 2019 could help attract some stellar names to aid their quest for Champions League football.

While the Toffees did manage to recruit the likes of James Rodriguez last summer they could only muster a disappointing tenth-place finish, a particularly underwhelming season considering their solid start to the campaign suggested they could challenge for a place in the top four at the very least.