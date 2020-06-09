Everton Ask to Be 'Kept Informed' on Future of Real Valladolid's Mohammed Salisu

Everton have joined the list of Premier League clubs tracking Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, with Manchester United and Southampton also interested.





The 21-year-old has made 29 La Liga appearances this season, helping Valladolid pull away from the relegation zone prior to football's enforced break. He is also leading the division in clearances and has earned plaudits for his solid performances throughout the campaign.





According to the Mirror, Salisu is hot property with a host of English clubs interested. Everton are the latest side to enter the race, asking to be 'kept informed on developments', and he could be available for as little as £10m due to a release clause in his contract.





Mohammed Salisu is a target for Everton, Southampton and Manchester United

He has already dismissed interest from Rennes in France but Atletico Madrid are ready to rival the Premier League sides for his signature.





He is not the only centre back the Toffees have been linked with recently. A source told 90min earlier this month that the Merseysiders are among a quintet of Premier League clubs in the hunt for Thiago Silva's signature, while Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes is also on their radar, though they face stiff competition from Napoli for the Brazilian.





Manchester United have also been linked with Salisu in the past and they continue to monitor his situation as he represents good value in what is bound to be a volatile transfer market going forward.





Arsenal, Newcastle & West Ham among a host of clubs considering offer for Thiago Silva, who is leaving PSG.



Clubs in Brazil, MLS, Japan, China & Qatar in the frame, along with Wolves & Everton.



...the entire world, basically.



Story for @90min_Football.https://t.co/p1la54rGdr — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 9, 2020

Their hand may be strengthened by the fact that the defender is represented by Juan Mata's father, who has already hinted that his client will be on the move.





Southampton is another possible destination. They will have money to spend, owing to the imminent departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane recently had his captaincy stripped for making comments that suggested he was open to a move away from St Mary's with Tottenham and Everton linked.



