Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti Eyeing Up Inter Milan Midfielder Matias Vecino

Everton are looking at bringing in Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino before the January window closes, according to reports.

The Toffees recently appointed three-time Champions League winning manager Carlo Ancelotti, and are still expected to back him in the transfer market, despite the limited time remaining.

One area of the squad the Italian is keen to improve on is the midfield department, where Jean-Phillipe Gbamin and André Gomes have suffered long-term injuries.

And it appears that he has identified his target to solve that problem in the shape of Inter Milan's Uruguayan central midfielder Matias Vecino.

According to a report from ​Gazetta dello Sport, this will cost the Toffees in the region of €20m.

The 28-year-old is understood to be open to the move, and has made it known that he would be happy to end up at Goodison Park.

Vecino has played an important role as ​Inter look to break ​Juventus' eight-year stranglehold on the Serie A title.

He has made 17 appearances for Antonio Conte's side, scoring twice and assisting one more for his team.

This deal is set to be one of many Inter are looking to complete before the end of the winter transfer window, with Matteo Politano set to leave to join ​Napoli, and the club looking to bring in ​Tottenham's ​Christian Eriksen and ​Chelsea's ​Olivier Giroud by Friday's deadline.

Vecino would bring some much-needed creativity in an ​Everton midfield that has struggled this season due to the poor form of Gylfi Sigurdsson and injuries to key players like ​Fabian Delph and ​Gomes.

He would be Ancelotti's first signing for the Toffees after taking over at Goodison Park in December.

Despite another £100m+ summer spend on transfers, Everton still found themselves in the relegation zone by the time Marco Silva was sacked.

Since his arrival, Ancelotti has been able to lift the club up to 12th position, although they were embarrassingly defeated by an understrength ​Liverpool side in the FA Cup third round.