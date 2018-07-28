Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti Targets Former Liverpool Defender Ragnar Klavan

​Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked the club to 'probe the possibility' of signing former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan.

The three-time Champions League winning coach was brought in just last month to replace Marco Silva, and is expected to make several signings in the January window.

It is understood that the Italian is primarily interested in bolstering his defensive options after the Toffees conceded more goals from set pieces than any other team under Silva.

According to reports from BlogCalgliariCalcio.net his first choice is Estonian centre back Ragnar Klavan.

It is understood that Ancelotti has asked ​Everton to monitor the 34 - who left ​Liverpool for Cagliari in 2018 - and ' probe the possibility' of acquiring him in the winter window.





The club are yet to have registered any formal interest with Cagliari but Klavan is thought to be aware of the situation thanks to his entourage.

Klavan spent two seasons with the Reds after joining them from Augsburg in a £4.2m deal that made him the most expensive Estonian player in history.

He went on to make 39 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, and was an unused substitute in the 2018 Champions League final against ​Real Madrid, but found game time hard to come by after the arrival of Virgil van Dijk from ​Southampton.

He then left for Cagliari where he has gone on to establish himself as an important part of the Rossoblu's defence.

His departure would come as a blow for Sardinian side, who are looking to bring a centre back to bolster their chances of obtaining an unlikely top four finish in Serie

Everton are relatively short at centre half, with only Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate available to chose from.

This is something of an issue for Ancelotti who has elected to play a back three in his opening three games as the Toffees' boss.