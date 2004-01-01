Everton Centre-Back Yerry Mina Targeted by Valencia in Cut-Price Move

Valencia are interested in Everton's Colombian defender Yerry Mina, two years after the 25-year-old moved to Merseyside.





The centre-back was signed by the Toffees from Barcelona for £27.2m having impressed at that summer's World Cup. Mina endured an injury-riddled debut campaign, but was one of the side's most consistent starters in the first half of his second season under Marco Silva.





Yerry Mina warms up before Everton's clash with Leicester City

Carlo Ancelotti replaced Silva as manager in December and, in the weeks leading up to the enforced hiatus, dropped Mina to the bench in favour of English duo Michael Keane and Mason Holgate.





Despite only being afforded 22 minutes of football since the end of February, The Sun (we know...) report that Mina has attracted the interest of La Liga's Valencia for a fee of £15m.





Mina spent six months at Barcelona after joining from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January 2018 but only made five La Liga appearances in his time in Catalunya.





Everton have been linked with a number of central defenders in recent months, including Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva - who becomes a free agent in the summer. The Toffees have supposedly offered the experienced 35-year-old a two-year contract, and remain interested in Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães, his compatriot's junior by seven years.





John Stones has seemingly fallen out of favour at Manchester City

However, The Sun suggest that Everton may return to a familiar face in the form of John Stones to bolster their defence in the upcoming window. Sources close to the England international claim Stones is unhappy with his status as Manchester City's fifth-choice centre-back, behind even 19-year-old Eric García.





Since the Premier League's return in June, Everton have conceded one goal in their opening three games – with Ancelotti starting the same back-four of Lucas Digne, Holgate, Keane and Seamus Coleman in every fixture.



