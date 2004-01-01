Everton close in on Dele Alli signing

Everton are on the verge of completing the permanent transfer of Dele Alli from Tottenham, 90min understands.

The midfielder will become one of the first signings of new head coach Frank Lampard's regime alongside Man Utd's Donny van de Beek, with the former Chelsea player and manager unveiled by the Toffees at lunchtime on Monday.

Dele has been linked with a move away from Spurs for much of the January transfer window, with 90min previously reporting Newcastle's interest in addition to Everton's.

And 90min now understands that Everton are closing in on the signing of Dele after spending seven years at Spurs.

The 25-year-old initially joined from Milton Keynes Dons at the end of the 2015 winter transfer window, returning to his hometown side on loan to spearhead their promotion campaign from League One.

He then took the Premier League by storm upon his arrival at Tottenham, establishing himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in world football.

However, after picking up several injuries, Dele has dropped way down the Spurs pecking order in recent campaigns, and has only scored once in the last two Premier League seasons.

Dele has also failed to establish himself under Antonio Conte following the Italian's arrival back in November.