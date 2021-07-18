Everton close in on Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend signings

Everton are closing in on the signings of wingers Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend.

Gray moved to Bayer Leverkusen in January on a short term deal, bringing a topsy turvy six-year spell at Leicester City to an end. During his time with the Foxes he was in and out of the team but increasingly became a bit part player after Brendan Rodgers’ arrival as manager.

Everton closing in on deals for wingers Demarai Gray (£1.5m from Bayer Leverkusen) and Andros Townsend (free transfer). — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 18, 2021

He scored on his debut for Leverkusen last term and went on to make 12 appearances, providing two assists. According to Paul Joyce, his time in Germany will draw to a close soon with Everton closing in on a £1.2m deal.

That is not the only piece of business the Toffees are close to completing either. Townsend, whose Crystal Palace contract expired at the end of June, could also be on his way to Merseyside.

The winger made 34 Premier League appearances for the Eagles last time out, scoring just once. With Reading’s Michael Olise signing there does not appear to be a place for Townsend in new manager Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Everton also have a new head coach this season, with Rafa Benitez taking over earlier this month following the surprise departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid. Benitez will be hoping that his new arrivals can help the Toffees improve on another disappointing campaign last time out.

After starting well, Everton tailed off significantly towards the end of the season and eventually finished below newly promoted Leeds United in 10th place.

One of the best wingers in Premier League history - and Mo Salah | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Toffees are gearing up for an active transfer window, although players will have to depart before they sign any new recruits. James Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, Bernard, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Cenk Tosun are all said to be on the chopping block with Kalidou Koulibaly - who Benitez previously worked with at Napoli - a possible target.