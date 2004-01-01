Everton Close to Agreeing Permanent James Rodriguez Transfer

Everton are in talks with Real Madrid over the permanent signing of James Rodriguez, which would reunite the Colombian with manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

James has previously played for Ancelotti at both Real and during a loan at Bayern Munich and is seeking a fresh start after falling completely out of favour in Madrid.

He joined Real from Monaco in an €80m move in 2014 after his Golden Boot winning performances at that summer’s World Cup. But despite an impressive debut season, James struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and was eventually loaned to Bayern for two years after being touted around most of Europe’s top clubs in the hope of an offer.

Bayern opted against making the deal permanent and James returned to Real last summer, by which time his number 10 shirt had been handed elsewhere and he was a fringe player at most.

James saw the first half of 2019/20 hampered by injuries and was typically only an unused substitute even after he returned to fitness. He made just one La Liga appearance after October and wasn’t included in any league matchday squad for the final five games of the season.

But Everton could represent a new chapter for the 29-year-old, and a source has confirmed to 90min that an offer has been submitted to Real Madrid which is now under consideration. The Toffees initially wanted to take James on loan, but he's intimated to Ancelotti that he wants to commit his future to a long term deal.

James' representatives have already agreed personal terms in principle, and it's now up to the two clubs to finalise a permanent agreement.

90min revealed last month that Ancelotti has demanded major backing from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in the transfer market, as well as more say over player comings and goings.

Moshiri agreed and director of football Marcel Brands was informed that Ancelotti will be more involved in transfers than previous coaches. The club’s pursuit of James, who was also linked with Napoli when Ancelotti was in charge there, appears to be early evidence of that.

