Everton have confirmed they have signed Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

90min revealed on Saturday that United were happy for the Dutchman to leave as long as those interested paid a loan fee and his wages in full.

The Toffees were interested in Van de Beek during the summer transfer window and have now confirmed the loan, offering the former Ajax midfielder a temporary escape from his Old Trafford nightmare.

In a club statement, Van de Beek said: “Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach [Frank Lampard]. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals.

“He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.

“I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that."

Van de Beek was signed from Ajax with an excellent reputation, having been part of their side which reached the semi finals of the 2018/19 Champions League. However, he has never been given an extended run in the Red Devils' starting XI and now joins an Everton side that needed reinforcements in midfield.

Neither Abdoulaye Doucoure or Fabian Delph will return from their respective injuries until late February at the earliest, with the Toffees in dire need of their best players as they look to push up the Premier League table.

The Merseyside outfit are 16th in the Premier League, just four points above the relegation zone.

