Everton confirm signing of Amadou Onana

Everton have announced the signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old was pursued heavily by West Ham this summer, but has instead opted to head to Goodison Park, becoming the Toffees' fifth summer signing.

"It feels great to join Everton. I know it’s a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It’s something I want to be part of for many years," Onana told Everton's club channels.

"Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and director of football. They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

"They both have a lot of ambition and that’s the type of guy I am so it matches.

"The manager was one of the big reasons. He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

"The Everton fans are amazing. I saw their support last season and it’s also one of the reasons why I chose Everton. I am looking forward to meeting them at Goodison and, just hearing about the atmosphere, I get goosebumps.

"Blue is my favourite colour, too! I am going to give everything for the Club and our supporters."

Everton are expected to announce the re-signing of Idrissa Gueye from PSG in the near future.