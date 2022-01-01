Everton confirm signing of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko

Everton have completed the signing of Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Rafa Benitez had been eyeing a new left-back after a falling out with Lucas Digne, and an £18m deal to sign Mykolenko was struck midway through December.

With the January transfer window now open, Mykolenko has been unveiled as Everton's first official signing.

"Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life," Mykolenko said after signing a four-and-a-half-year contract

“I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

“I am 22 but I don’t feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

“I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters at Everton. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable. They are incredible fans to whom I feel great responsibility.”

Mykolenko's arrival could pave the way for Digne to leave the club. Newcastle United are among his suitors and 90min understands Chelsea are eyeing a move for the Frenchman following the news that Ben Chilwell will need surgery on his partially torn ACL.

On his play style: Mykolenko added: “I like to play on the front foot and get forward when I can. Modern football demands that full-backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch.

“But I believe desire and commitment are the most important attributes and I will aim to bring those qualities. I hope it won’t take me too long to settle in and get used to the style of football.

“I feel great right now and it is very important for me to communicate with the team, the management and the fans. For that, I need to learn the language and understand culture of this city, this country and this club. I will do my very best.

“I believe here at Everton, with the club’s traditions and ambitions, I will grow as a person and as a player.”