Everton Confirm Signing of Napoli Midfielder Allan on Three-Year Deal

Everton have confirmed the signing of Napoli midfielder Allan on a three-year-deal.

The tenacious Brazilian spent five years in Naples, where he previously worked with current Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.

In an interview with the club website, Allan revealed that the opportunity the link up with the Italian again was key in his decision.

"It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here," Allan said. "I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.

"It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is Professor Ancelotti. He has done everything possible to bring me here. It is the size of the club and the name of the coach which means you don’t think twice about coming to Everton."

Allan is known as one of the most accomplished ball winners in world football and he is likely to be the lynchpin in Ancelotti's new look midfield three. This new trio is also set to include Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, with deals for these players nearly completed.

Allan went on to reveal exactly what Everton fans could expect from him this season.

"A strong part of my game is marking and the desire going in to win absolutely every ball," he explained. "I believe with my desire I can put in really good performances to win the fans over and I hope to win things as well. There will be a tremendous amount of dedication from me, a lot of dedication – a lot.

"I received a lot of messages from Everton fans and that made me really happy and confident in the work I can do here."