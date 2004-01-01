Everton consider rivalling West Ham for Jesse Lingard

Everton are considering Jesse Lingard as a possible replacement for Richarlison, 90min understands, and could rival West Ham for the free agent's signature.

The Toffees completed the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham on Friday morning in a deal worth £60m, ending weeks of speculation regarding the Brazilian's future. The money brought in from that deal will help Everton comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, though the Merseyside club still need to work on a tight budget across the summer window.

Lingard is officially a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract, and the 29-year-old England international is a leading target for West Ham - who he enjoyed a tremendous loan spell with during the second half of the 2020/21 season.

90min understands that David Moyes is pushing for the club's hierarchy to complete a deal, which would likely see Lingard become one of the Hammers' highest paid players.

However, West Ham may not get a free run at Lingard, as sources have confirmed to 90min that Everton have made contact with the England international's representatives over a possible switch to Goodison Park.

At this stage, Lingard is one of a number of options being considered to replace Richarlison, with Everton hoping to bring somebody in prior to flying to the United States for pre-season matches against Arsenal and Minnesota United in mid-July.

90min also understands that Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks remains a target for Everton, though he is one of many players shortlisted to strengthen Frank Lampard's midfield.