Everton considering Manuel Pellegrini as hunt for next manager continues

Manuel Pellegrini has emerged as a contender for the Everton job, as the Toffees continue their hunt for a new manager.

Carlo Ancelotti's move to Real Madrid last month caught many by surprise, and left Everton reeling as they had planned for the long-term under the Italian.

They now have just two months to get a new manager in place before the Premier League season starts, but nine days on from Ancelotti's exit, they don't appear to be that much closer to appointing his replacement.

Various names have been considered for the post, the most exciting of which may be Christophe Galtier, who just won Ligue 1 with Lille. Various reports suggest talks have taken place there, but the French media expect him to take over at Nice.

Nuno Espirito Santo remains an option after his move to Crystal Palace collapsed, while Rudi Garcia, David Moyes and even Rafa Benitez have all been mentioned in connection with the post.

And it's now being reported by The Mail that veteran boss Manuel Pellegrini is another name on the agenda.

Pellegrini is in the running | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 67-year-old, who previously managed West Ham and led Man City to a Premier League title, is currently in charge at Real Betis. He impressed there last season, leading them to a creditable sixth-placed finish, and is under contract in Spain until 2023.

He may be viewed as an underwhelming candidate by some fans, given the way his last spell in England ended, but Betis picked up 20 points more under him than they did the season before, and the Chilean's career appears to be on the up again.

Everton previously considered him for the job in 2016, and while Santo is believed to remain their number one choice, Pellegrini is viewed as a sound alternative after the job he did in La Liga last term.