Everton, Crystal Palace & West Ham to Fight Over Real Betis Defender Alex Moreno

Premier League sides Everton and Crystal Palace have joined West Ham in the pursuit of Spanish defender Alex Moreno of Real Betis.

The La Liga side are preparing to lose the 26-year-old in the summer when a big-money offer comes in from one of the English clubs.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has taken a particular liking to Moreno and would love to bring him to Goodison Park, according to ​AS.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are also named as an interested party and ​​West Ham were also reported to be keen last week, although a move to east London may hinge on the Hammers avoiding relegation.

The left-back moved to Los Verdiblancos last year for a bargain fee of just £6m from Rayo Vallecano. Betis believe t he player's price is now more than triple that after the defender enjoyed a brilliant debut season at the club where he started 20 La Liga games and scored four goals.

Moreno is a versatile player and can play anywhere on the left-hand side of the pitch using his pace and power effectively when going forward in a more attacking position.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly desperate to bring in the Spaniard as he fits the mould of the kind of player the Italian wants at ​Everton.

Leighton Baines would likely be the man to make way for Moreno as the 35-year-old is nearing the end of his time at the club that he has played for since 2007, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The current left-side of the Toffees' back line is occupied by Lucas Digne and Brazilian midfielder Bernard, so the potential new signing would provide more competition and offer a different option for Ancelotti.

However, down in south London, ​Crystal Palace have also registered an interest in Moreno as two of their star players could be on the move in the summer.

Left-back Patrick van Aanholt and star player ​Wilfried Zaha have developed a frightening partnership but have been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park, with Moreno a suitable replacement for the Dutch defender due to his pace and threat going forward.

Either way, Alex Moreno may soon have to decide on where he will be playing his football next season.