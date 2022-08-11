Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit

Everton have unveiled their new third kit for the 2022/23 season that features the iconic Prince Rupert's Tower in place of the club crest.

The striking yellow-and-blue shirt takes inspiration from the popular kit worn by the Toffees during the early 90s, when the away kit also swapped the badge for a tower emblem.

The #EFC x @hummel1923 2022/23 third kit has landed! 💛



Shop now ⤵️ — Everton (@Everton) August 11, 2022

The outline of the tower also features prominently in blue at the bottom of the shirt, while the shorts and socks are both yellow with blue chevrons and detailing.

"I'm looking forward to wearing it out on the pitch this season," said winger Alex Iwobi.

“I think the kit is cool. It's bright, it's bold, but it's stylish and it's more than just a football shirt - it looks good with jeans and shorts too. It's casual.

"Trying to show how this kit can be a fashion item was what this kit shoot was all about, and it was one I definitely enjoyed being a part of."

The kit, which is now available to buy online or in the Everton club store, will make its debut on Saturday when Frank Lampard's side travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League.