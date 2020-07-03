Everton Drop New hummel Home and Goalkeeper Kits for 2020/21

Everton have dropped their new home kit, as hummel make an impact after taking over from Umbro for the 2020/21 season.





The new kit supplier reached an agreement on a club record deal in May and will produce the Toffees kits for at least the next three years - starting with the classic-looking home kit the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will wear next season.





hummel's distinctive chevrons can be seen on the shoulders and down the side of the shorts, but other than that it's a back-to-basics approach, with no Angry Birds logos in sight - yet.





New primary sponsor Cazoo take pride a place on the front of the jersey, where subtle diagonal stripes pay homage to the club's 'Z-Cars' anthem.





Calvert-Lewin said of the kit (as per the Liverpool Echo): “The sound of Z-Cars is synonymous with Everton and Goodison Park - and we’ve really missed the fans at our games over the past few weeks.





"I really like that the detail of the soundbar is woven into the shirt itself. Hopefully next season we’ll be wearing this kit and walking out to a massive roar at a packed Goodison Park as Z-Cars booms out.”





The new goalkeeper kit takes on a more contemporary look - something Jordan Pickford himself had an input in.





The keeper said: "I’ve loved having an input into how this year’s goalkeeper’s kit looks.





Jordan Pickford models the new goalkeeper kit

"The team at hummel really listened to what we like to play in, in terms of both colours and the short sleeve style."





Both new kits available to pre-order from Friday July 3 from evertondirect.com, where new training kits and team wear will also be available.





