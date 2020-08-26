Everton Drop Stunning 2020/2021 hummel Third Kit

Everton have unveiled their third kits for the 2020/2021 season - and once again hummel has done a fantastic job.

Launched with the help of the Toffees' disability teams, the kits mark the 20th anniversary of the Everton in the Community Disability Programme. Since its foundation, the scheme has engaged with more than 1200 disabled people, offering sports, education and much more.

As well as designing the kit, hummel have also pledged to support the Programme, specifically offering training initiatives that will see 20 participants join a Stage One Coaching Programme, offering them the chance to prepare for a career as disability coaches.

The third kit itself is an absolute stunner. The shirt features a seafoam green background, complete with subtle pinstripe and charcoal sleeve detailing. The shorts are similarly snazzy once again using the well balanced colour scheme and the ensemble is finished off matching socks.

According to the club, the seafoam green is a nod to Liverpool's vibrant waterfront while the charcoal creates a contemporary contrast. Thanks guys, we couldn't have put it better ourselves.

The new third kit! ?



? Seafoam green and charcoal

? 1878 neck detail

♻️ ZEROH20 tech

? Available now! — Everton (@Everton) August 26, 2020

Not content with treating us to just one stunning kit, Everton and hummel were also nice enough to drop their alternate goalkeeper strip on the same day. In stark contrast to the garish pink away offering, the third kit is far more understated but no less eye-catching.

Incorporating a wavy pattern - in more ways than one - printed on a brooding, intense black background the shirt is one of the best we've seen so far this season.

Both of the kits features hummel's cuttign edge ZEROH20 dry-dye technology. This ensures there is zero - yes, zero - water consumption and waste water durig the dying process, as well as a 50% reduction in the energy used to create it.

This means you can save the environment and look good doing it. What's not to love?