Everton duo Allan and Salomon Rondon drawing transfer interest from UAE

Everton duo Allan and Salomon Rondon could be set for exits from the club with significant interest coming from the Middle East, 90min understands.

The two players have fallen out of favour at the start of the new Premier League season following a summer of investment from Everton.

Allan is yet to see the pitch having been an unused substitute five times, while Rondon has started just two games across all competitions despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin being sidelined through injury - Frank Lampard has often opted to field wingers through the middle instead of starting the Venezuelan.

As revealed by 90min in May, both players featured on a list of names Everton were comfortable letting go in order to reduce their wage bill and free up more funds. From that list, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph and Jonjoe Kenny have already left the club in some capacity.

And although Allan and Rondon remained over the summer, it's understood Everton's stance hasn't changed and that the club would be open to allowing both to leave, preferably in the next transfer window.

Multiple sources have confirmed to 90min that Everton have already received offers from clubs in Qatar for both players, and that Allan even came close to making such a move over the summer before initial talks broke down. However, that hasn't dampened interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

The transfer window in Qatar shut on Thursday, but 90min understands interest remains in both players from clubs in the United Arab Emirates, where the transfer window remains open until October 4.

With Calvert-Lewin nearing a return to action and Neal Maupay arriving late in the transfer window, Rondon - who is yet to score a Premier League goal for Everton - is deemed surplus to requirements. The same goes for Allan, with the Toffees bringing in the likes of Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye to bolster their midfield this summer.

Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and are one of just two teams without a win so far alongside Leicester City.

That said, the Toffees' performances have been improving of late, with their most recent result a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Frank Lampard's men host West Ham United this Sunday.