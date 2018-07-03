Everton Enquire About Availability of Colombian Atletico Madrid Full-Back

​A selection of European sides have been in contact with Atletico Madrid over the possibility of signing out of favour full-back Santiago Arias.





The 28-year-old has found first team football hard to come by since his 2018 switch from PSV Eindhoven to Atletico, and h is game time has been particularly restricted this season following the summer arrival of Kieran Trippier.

According to Spanish news outlet ​AS [via ​Sport Witness] and Colombia's ​Antena 2, three top European sides are prepared to offer Arias an escape route, and have made contact with Atletico.





The report states that ​Everton and Napoli have both 'called' ​Atleti to enquire about the right-back's situation next season, with Inter the most recent club to display an interest in Arias.





Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is a particular fan of the Colombian international, having attempted to sign him while at Napoli.

Similarly, Everton director of football Marcel Brands was responsible for bringing Arias to PSV Eindhoven from Sporting CP back in 2013.





"He is the perfect model of the modern defender: pacy, powerful and attack-minded,” Brands told the PSV website after signing Arias seven years ago. "There are not many players with such qualities."

Arias enjoyed a successful five years in the Netherlands, winning the Eredivisie on three occasions. His performances for PSV earned him an £11m move to Atletico, where he is contracted until 2023.

Arias has also been recognised on the international stage, featuring for Colombia at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup, where he faced Everton's Jordan Pickford in the last 16 against England.

Everton were always likely to be in the market for a right-back this summer, with Seamus Coleman, Djibril Sidibé and Cuco Martina the three the club currently have at their disposal.



