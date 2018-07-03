Everton Enquire About Availability of Colombian Atletico Madrid Full-Back

A selection of European sides have been in contact with Atletico Madrid over the possibility of signing out of favour full-back
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is a particular fan of the Colombian international, having attempted to sign him while at Napoli.
Similarly, Everton
"He is the perfect model of the modern defender: pacy, powerful and attack-minded,” Brands told the PSV website after signing Arias seven years ago. "There are not many players with such qualities."
Arias enjoyed a successful five years in the Netherlands, winning the Eredivisie on three occasions. His performances for PSV earned him an £11m move to Atletico, where he is contracted until 2023.
Arias has also been recognised on the international stage, featuring for Colombia at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup, where he faced Everton's Jordan Pickford in the last 16 against England.
Everton were always likely to be in the market for a right-back this summer, with
Martina has not played a minute in any competition for the Toffees this season, and has struggled with a knee injury for the last year, while
