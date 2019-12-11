Everton 'Especially' Keen on Adrien Rabiot Amid Tottenham & Arsenal Interest

​Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot but it is 'above all' Everton who are pushing most for a January move, according to one Italian source.

Rabiot joined I Bianconeri on a free transfer during the summer after running down his Paris Saint-Germain contract, but has been limited to just ten Serie A outings due to injuries and the sheer weight of competition in central midfield at the club.

The Frenchman is battling it out with Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can for a place in Maurizio Sarri's side, causing rumours to surface about a premature departure from Turin.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via ​Sport Witness) have added fuel to the fire by suggesting all three ​Premier League sides are interested in the 24-year-old, although it is ​Everton who are most keen of the trio.

It's stated in the report that Carlo Ancelotti's side would be willing to pay for a loan deal of around €5m until the end of the season to cover the player’s wages, and take up an option to buy in the summer.

Everton have been in need of cover in central midfield after seeing Andre Gomes ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury, meanwhile fellow summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been limited to just two Premier League outings due to an injury sustained at the start of the campaign.





​Arsenal and ​Spurs have long-been linked with Rabiot, going back to his PSG days, but both north London clubs, along with Everton, were dealt a seemingly fatal blow after both ​Juventus ' c hief football officer Fabio Paratici and the player himself ruled out a January departure.





Paratici said: "Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It's only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt. He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used.

"We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that's how it should be at this level."

Rabiot started in Juventus' recent 4-0 win over Cagliari, indicating that Sarri sees a future for him in Turin and, together with the recent comments, all-but ends any hopes of a move to the Premier League.