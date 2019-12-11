Everton 'Especially' Keen on Adrien Rabiot Amid Tottenham & Arsenal Interest

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot but it is 'above all' Everton who are pushing most for a January move, according to one Italian source.
Rabiot joined I Bianconeri on a free transfer during the summer after running down his Paris Saint-Germain contract, but has been limited to just ten Serie A outings due to injuries and the sheer weight of competition in central midfield at the club.
The Frenchman is battling it out with Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can for a place in Maurizio Sarri's side, causing rumours to surface about a premature departure from Turin.
Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have added fuel to the fire by suggesting all three Premier League sides are interested in the 24-year-old, although it is Everton who are most keen of the trio.
"We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that's how it should be at this level."
Rabiot started in Juventus' recent 4-0 win over Cagliari, indicating that Sarri sees a future for him in Turin and, together with the recent comments, all-but ends any hopes of a move to the Premier League.
Source : 90min