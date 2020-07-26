Everton Extend Maarten Stekelenburg Contract Until End of Season & Morgan Schneiderlin Passes Nice M

Everton have confirmed that Maarten Stekelenburg has signed a short-term contract extension with the club to keep him at Goodison Park for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, before he joins Ajax once the season concludes.





The goalkeeper's Goodison contract was set to expire on 30 June, but he will now remain with the Toffees until 26 July 2020.





Maarten Stekelenburg has signed a short-term contract extension and will remain at Everton until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, before joining Ajax on a permanent deal.

Everton announced the news on their official club website, confirming that Stekelenburg will see out the remainder of the campaign with the club and depart after their final game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth on Sunday 26 July.





The 37-year-old joined Everton in in 2016, and has made 26 first-team appearances during his four years on Merseyside.





Once his new, short-term deal expires, Stekelenburg will re-join Ajax on a permanent basis - the club he began his professional career with back in 2002.





Stekelenburg has not featured for Everton this season

The goalkeeper came through the youth system at Ajax and spent nine years with the club prior to his 2011 switch to Roma.





Club's have until Tuesday 23 June to make a decision on players whose contracts are set to expire on 30 June. Everton have already offered Leighton Baines a one-year contract extension, but are yet to make an announcement on the short-term futures of Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse, whose contracts are both up at the end of the month.





One man not extending his Goodison Park stay is Morgan Schneiderlin. According to Sky Sports, the midfielder has passed a medical at Ligue 1 side Nice, and the ball is now in Everton's court to get the move over the line.





Schneiderlin has been sidelined since February after undergoing knee surgery

Schneiderlin enters the final 12 months of his contract in July, and has been in France to complete the move.





Nice director of football Julien Fournier said: "He should sign on Monday. He has passed his medical. We are waiting for Everton's signature."





According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton could pocket £2m from the sale.



