Everton eye David Moyes as main target to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Exclusive: Everton are keen to re-appoint David Moyes as manager after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti from Goodison Park earlier this week.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new boss following the shock announcement that Ancelotti had re-joined Real Madrid little over six years after being relieved of his duties at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Managerial re-appointments seem to be the flavour of the month in football right now across Europe, and Everton are looking to follow suit with West Ham boss Moyes top of their wanted list.

Ancelotti left Everton this week | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

The Scotsman spent 11 successful years on Merseyside before leaving the club for Manchester United in 2013, though Everton chairman Bill Kenwright remains a huge fan of his.

Moyes has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at the London Stadium. And while terms have been agreed on a new three-year deal for some time, the Hammers boss has yet to put pen to paper on said deal with the club in no rush to tie their man down. However, that could be a decision which comes back to haunt them given Everton's sudden interest.

Could David Moyes be on his way out of West Ham? | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It'll come as no surprise that West Ham have no intention of letting Moyes leave given the stellar job he's done since returning to the club in 2019.

Having initially steered them to safety in his first campaign back in east London, Moyes recently guided the Hammers to an impressive sixth-placed finish meaning Europa League football will be on the agenda next season.

Whether Moyes will be the man to lead West Ham into Europe remains to be seen, with the club already acknowledging it will be difficult to keep hold of him if he opts to move back to Goodison Park.

David Moyes enjoyed 11 great years at Everton | Paul Thomas/Getty Images

The West ham boss' current deal does not contain a release clause, though that hasn't stopped Everton owner Farhad Moshiri - who's also a fan of former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo - including him on his three-man shortlist.

As of yet the third man on said list is unknown, though Moyes and Nuno are two of the three under consideration with the Scotsman the main candidate.