Everton Eyeing Cut-Price January Move for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with another raid on his former club Napoli, with striker Arkadiusz Milik in his sights.

Milik has been frozen out at the Stadio San Paolo by Ancelotti's replacement in the hot seat, Gennaro Gattuso, and has failed to make a single appearance so far this season.

The Poland international, who is out of contract next summer, was told to leave Napoli during the transfer window after turning down a new deal, but a move failed to materialise.

Ancelotti gives Milik instructions during their time at Napoli together | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Consequently, renowned hot head Gattuso has left him out of his plans for the season entirely having signed forwards Victor Osimhen and Leonardo Candellone, omitting him from both his Serie A and Europa League squads.

Milik's predicament has supposedly piqued the interest of his former manager, with Everton reportedly sniffing around a cut-price January deal for the 26-year-old. He would follow defensive midfielder Allan to the club, who arrived for £22m in the summer.

According to The Sun, the Toffees could bid as little as £10m for the Pole when the window reopens in six weeks' time.

? Gattuso: “Milik? Last year we were clear, both me and the club, he had to renew, but by his own choice he didn't want to do it and he knows how we think. If he doesn't find a solution, we’ve already signed two strikers, so it won't be easy for him”. (@SkySport) — Everything Napoli (@NapoliAndNaples) September 11, 2020

Ancelotti is on the lookout for a high quality backup or alternative to in-form front man Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While he hasn't been involved this season, Milik netted 29 times during the experienced Italian's 18 months in charge of Gli Azzurri.

The centre-forward position is one where Everton lack depth following Moise Kean's loan to Paris Saint-Germain, with Calvert-Lewin the obvious starter ahead of Turkey international Cenk Tosun, who himself has been linked with a return to former club Besiktas.

A £10m deal appears good value considering Napoli paid Ajax £32m back in 2016, although his time in southern Italy has been hampered by two serious knee injuries despite his good goalscoring form when fit.

However, Everton may face competition from the likes of Inter and Tottenham Hotspur, who have both been linked with Milik to provide backup for their own star strikers in recent months.