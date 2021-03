Everton have been granted permission by Liverpool City Council to build their new state of the art £500m stadium at the waterside Bramley-Moore Dock site, which could be completed by 2024.

It is also takes Everton one step closer to leaving Goodison Park after nearly 130 years, with the stadium originally built for the Toffees way back 1892 after the club opted to leave nearby Anfield on the other side of Stanley Park.

The new Bramley-Moore stadium will see matchday capacity increase from just under 40,000 to over 50,000. That would make it the eighth largest in the Premier League as things stand right now. But there will also be scope in the future to increase it to 62,000.

An increased capacity will provide a significant boost to matchday revenue, which will be especially important in the coming years as football's finances recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The dock will retain its key features and the stadium will ‘rise’ from it in a build style and with materials that intends to pay tribute to the city’s maritime heritage.

The final hurdle before the build can properly get underway is consideration by the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. However, The Athletic reports that is thought to be a ‘standard procedure’ for all large projects and is not a concern.

Everton have played at Goodison Park since 1892 | David Goddard/Getty Images

Everton also wish to transform the site left behind at Goodison into a range of community assets to benefit the local area once the Toffees have moved out.

Affordable housing, a health centre, retail spaces, offices and green space could all form part of the development that will be overseen by the Goodison Park Legacy Project.

Source : 90min