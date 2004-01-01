Everton granted government approval for new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium

Everton have been granted government approval for their plans to build a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is estimated will cost £500m and be completed in 2024.

Everton were successful with a planning application to Liverpool City Council for the waterside stadium and site development last month, but major projects of such scale are also subject to a standard additional government review as well.

The Bramley-Moore Dock plans were submitted to Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, last month when the local council granted permission and Everton have now been informed in writing that the plans have been given the final seal of approval.

The Toffees will now be able to complete the acquisition of the site on which to build the new 52,888-capacity stadium that will replace Goodison Park as the club’s home.

Everton have played home matches at Goodison since it was purpose built for the club in 1892 following their departure from nearby Anfield, where they were the original tenants.

The dock around the Bramley-Moore build will retain its key features and the stadium will ‘rise’ from it in a style and with materials that intends to pay tribute to the city’s maritime heritage.

Goodison Park is one of the Premier League's oldest stadiums | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In future, there will be scope to increase the capacity of the new stadium to 62,000, which stands to give Everton one of the largest home stadiums in the Premier League.

Everton also wish to transform the site left behind at Goodison into a range of community assets to benefit the local area once the Toffees have moved out.

Affordable housing, a health centre, retail spaces, offices and green space could all form part of the development that will be overseen by the Goodison Park Legacy Project.

