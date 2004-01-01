Everton have bid for Morgan Gibbs-White turned down

Everton have had a bid for Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White turned down, 90min understands.

The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest already this summer after an excellent loan spell with Sheffield United last season, where he contributed 12 goals and ten assists in 37 Championship appearances.

The Toffees are the third team to have an offer turned down by Wolves, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest both in the hunt for the England Under-21 international.

Forest manager Steve Cooper admires Gibbs-White, having spent time with him with England youth sides and at Swansea, while Palace manager Patrick Vieira wants him to fill the void left by Conor Gallagher, who has returned to Chelsea.

However, all three sides have put in bids around the £20m mark, whereas Wolves are holding out for a fee closer to £30m. They are open to selling as Gibbs-White has turned down a new contract, but they will only sanction an exit if the terms are right.

Everton have so far only recruited James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley as they look to improve on last campaign's dismal showing.

Meanwhile, Wolves are in talks with Anderlecht over a potential loan move for record signing Fabio Silva, who is yet to impress in the Premier League. The Portuguese teenager didn't score a single goal last season, having managed only four in his debut 2020/21 campaign.