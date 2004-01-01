Everton hopeful over new Jordan Pickford contract

Everton believe they are close to finalising a new contract for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The Toffees have been holding talks with England's number one for the last few months, but they had stalled prior to the World Cup finals.

The 28-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2024 and Everton have been keen to extend his contract, despite their on-field struggles as they battle against relegation.

Pickford's possible availability has seen a number of Premier League rivals keep an eye on his contract talks, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all considering bringing in new number ones this summer.

However, the former Sunderland man is happy on Merseyside and has been impressed with the arrival of new boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche joined at the end of January following the departure of Frank Lampard and he has already led Everton to some crucial victories, lifting them out of the bottom three.

Dyche is understood to have made it clear to his new bosses that keeping Pickford is key and now talks have advanced to a stage that the club believe a new deal could be concluded before the end of this month.

Pickford has spoken openly about the positive impact of Dyche's arrival at Goodison Park.

“I think everyone’s working hard to get a game after the refresh of the new manager. He’s big on keeping clean sheets and being hard to break down," said Pickford.

“The wingers have to defend and help the full-backs, and the defenders have to be strong, too. When Goodison's rocking, it’s a special place to be."