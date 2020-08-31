Everton Interested in Loan Deal for Valencia Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen

Everton are understood to have made a loan offer to Valencia for Jasper Cillessen, who is free to leave the club this summer.

The goalkeeper is one of a number of Los Che players who have been put up for sale this summer, as the club scramble desperately for an injection of finance to balance their books.

NOTICIA⚫️⚪️ Everton y Bayer Leverkusen quieren a Cillessen. Mañana toda la información en @golsmediasports y @TribunaVCF ?? - ??????? pic.twitter.com/ztYXKno7Cx — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) September 3, 2020

Already this summer we've seen Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin leave for Villarreal, while Spanish international Rodrigo recently joined Leeds in a club-record £29m deal. But with as much as 12 players originally put up for sale, Cillessen is set to be the next.

Golsmedia report that Valencia have been left unimpressed with the Dutchman's performances last season, while the club also can't sustain his wages given their dire financial situation. Despite a poor couple of seasons for the keeper, his past with Ajax and Barcelona has meant clubs are not entirely put off his case.

One such side is Everton, who are thought to have made an enquiry. Carlo Ancelotti has grown impatient with the performances of Jordan Pickford, who has come in for stinging criticism ever since his heroics with England in the 2018 World Cup.

The deal that the Toffees have proposed is an initial loan that includes an optional purchase clause for €12m. Originally demanding €20m, Valencia are lowering their asking price in a desperate bid to ease their wage bill, with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen now also entering the fray.