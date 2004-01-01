Everton interested in Max Aarons & Euro 2020 star Denzel Dumfries

Exclusive - Everton are keen to strengthen their options on the right hand side of defence, with Norwich's Max Aarons and Euro 2020 star Denzel Dumfries their two primary targets.

The Toffees will be led into the 2021/22 campaign by former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, following the surprise departure of Carlo Ancelotti to former club Real Madrid.

Assembling a squad capable of challenging for continental qualification has long been an ambition of Everton's, and that push is set to continue this summer as Benitez and director of football Marcel Brands look to bring fresh faces to Goodison Park.

Their first port of call could be Norfolk, as 90min understands that there is open line of communication between Everton and Norwich regarding Aarons.

The 21-year-old has been a long-term target for Everton and he is widely expected to leave Carrow Road this summer, despite the club winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Max Aarons has been a long-term target for Everton | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Norwich are willing to cash in Aarons, but it's anticipated that he'll cost Everton in excess of £25m - given he still has plenty of time to develop and improve, as well as the likelihood of him becoming a future England international, despite fierce competition for places.

Talks have also been held with PSV Eindhoven over their captain Dumfries, who starred for the Netherlands during the early stages of Euro 2020. The 25-year-old would likely be the cheaper of the two players, but Everton have been suitably impressed by his performances this summer and believe he is capable of performing to a similar level in the Premier League.

Dumfries plays for PSV in the Eredivisie | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Ajax teenage sensation Devyne Rensch is another player who has been on Everton's radar, but any hopes of a move to Merseyside were dashed earlier this summer when he signed a new long-term contract in Amsterdam.

