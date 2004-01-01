Everton Interested in South Korea Kim Min-jae With 'Monster' Set for Premier League

Everton are interested in South Korea international Kim Min-jae, with the defender 'primed' for a move to the Premier League.





The 23-year-old, who plays for Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League, is nicknamed 'the Monster' due to his 6ft 3in frame and his ability to physically dominate opponents. The Guardian report that Beijing Guoan are prepared to sell for around £13.5m.





Min-jae in action for South Korea

The report claims that an array of clubs in mainland Europe have their eyes on Kim, including RB Leipzig, Porto, Lazio and PSV Eindhoven. However, it is said that Kim is determined to make England his home.





The Premier League has played host to perhaps South Korea's two best-ever footballing exports in Son Heung-min and Park Ji-sung, who became fan favourites at Tottenham and Manchester United. England's top flight has featured 13 Koreans since its inception, with Lee Chung-yong and Ki Sung-yueng both spending over seven seasons, with multiple clubs.





It is not specified exactly how far along in the transfer process Everton are for Kim, other than that they have 'registered a firm interest'





it is added that the Toffees face competition from Watford - who have attempted to make him a Hornet in the past - and Southampton.





Kim is one of the rising stars in football in Asia but first came to recognition with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the Korean top tier, where he won the league in 2017 and 2018 - being named in the division's team of the season both times.





Kim was also a part of the South Korea Under-23 team that beat Japan in the final of the Asian Games in 2018 which led to him being exempt from 21 months of military service.





Since then, he has progressed to earn 30 senior caps.



