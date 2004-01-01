Everton interview Fabio Cannavaro for manager's job

Everton have spoken to Fabio Cannavaro over their vacant manager's job.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Rafa Benitez last weekend.

They are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, sitting 16th in the Premier League table and six points clear of the drop zone.

90min understands that Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson wants to be considered for the job on a permanent basis - a view shared by his playing squad - while Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Roberto Martinez and Graham Potter are all on Everton's radar.

And the Telegraph are reporting that Italy legend Cannavaro has been interviewed regarding the vacancy at Goodison Park.

The 2006 Ballon d'Or winner has exclusively been managing in Asia since 2014, though left his most recent post at Guangzhou Evergrande back in September.

Cannavaro would like to coach in the Premier League and speaks English fluently despite never having played on these shores. He impressed Everton's top brass during initial talks on Wednesday, with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright continuing to whittle their way through their list of candidates.

Last month, Cannavaro revealed he had been following the training sessions of Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham, admitting he now wants to continue his managerial career back in Europe.

Cannavaro recently turned down the chance to succeed Paulo Sousa as Poland manager ahead of their World Cup play-offs in March.