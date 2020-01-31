Everton, Leicester and West Ham Battle Roma for Winger AZ Alkmaar Winger Oussama Idrissi

​Everton, West Ham and Leicester are preparing to battle Roma for the signature of AZ Alkmaar's highly rated winger Oussama Idrissi, after numerous eye catching displays in the Eredivisie this season.





The 23-year-old - who has been compared to a right-footed Arjen Robben - has enjoyed a stunning season in Holland, registering 21 goals and 12 assists so far.





Idrissi stole the show in AZ's most recent league outing, scoring twice and giving RKC Waalwijk right-back Fabian Sporksledea a torrid time in a comfortable 4-0 win.

His form has not gone unnoticed, and according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Leicester, West Ham and Everton are all rivalling Roma in a bid to sign the Moroccan international.

The report states that Idrissi has been on Roma's radar since the summer, but his impressive goal and assist return has turned the heads of a number of Premier League clubs.

​Everton, ​Leicester and ​West Ham have all 'asked for information' on the forward, while AZ's Eredivisie rivals Ajax are also admirers of the player.

Idrissi began his senior career at Groningen after spending four years in Feyenoord's academy, making his professional debut in 2016, aged just 19.

There, he made 58 league appearances, scoring 12 times, before moving to AZ for a fee of £1.8m. Upon his arrival, Idrissi penned a four-year deal - running until the summer of 2022.





Idrissi represented the Netherlands at four different youth international levels, from Under-16 level through to the Under-21s. But in February 2019, he switched his international allegiance to Morocco - the birthplace and nationality of his parents - and has gone on to be capped four times for the senior side.

Everton could have a slight advantage with the potential recruitment of Idrissi, as their sporting director, Marcel Brands, is a native Dutch speaker and has previous connections with PSV Eindhoven.



