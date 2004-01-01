Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move

Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after the Malian international agreed to join Monaco.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Austrian Bundesliga since arriving in 2020 and he will replace Aurelien Tchouameni, now of Real Madrid, in midfield for the Ligue 1 outfit in a deal worth in excess of £12m.

90min revealed last week that the Toffees were keeping tabs on the Red Bull Salzburg midfielder as talks with PSG over a return for Idrissa Gueye stalled.

Frank Lampard is keen to bring the midfielder back to the place where he spent three years at before departing for PSG in 2019.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Man Utd's transfer market implosion in targeting deals for Adrien Rabiot & Marko Arnautovic, Man City's stance on selling Bernardo Silva to Barcelona, Wilfried Zaha's future and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Sources indicate that Everton are still to agree a fee with the French giants for Gueye's signature. The midfielder has agreed to lower his wages in order to return to Merseyside, but he is seeking compensation from PSG to do so which Everton are unwilling to contribute towards.

The Toffees have already secured the signing of Amadou Onana from Lille this summer in a deal worth over £30m, with James Tarkowski and Conor Coady having also arrived to strengthen the defensive ranks.

Ruben Vinagre, meanwhile, has joined on loan from Sporting CP, while Dwight McNeil made the switch from Burnley following their relegation to the Championship.

Everton have tasted back-to-back defeats to open their Premier League campaign, losing out to Chelsea last weekend before Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa ran out 2-1 winners at Villa Park yesterday.