Everton named surprise favourites in Moises Caicedo race

Despite thousands of reports suggesting it's Manchester United who are going to land Independiente del Valle starlet Moises Caicedo, a report from Ecuador has thrown a spanner in the works by naming Everton as the favourites.

United are widely expected to seal a deal for Caicedo in the near future, and most reports have accepted that the Red Devils are clearly ahead in the race to strike a deal which could cost close to £4.5m.

Well, according to Extra, that's all rubbish.

The report suggests that United's interest has barely progressed and Independiente were unimpressed with the amount of money that was on the table, which saw the Ecuadorian club turn to other suitors.

It's claimed that Everton are now ahead in the Caicedo chase, but an unnamed team from Major League Soccer are also believed to be hot on the 19-year-old's heels. James Nalton and Roger Gonzalez both state that it is Atlanta United pushing for Caicedo's signature in the States.

A deal is expected to be wrapped up on Thursday, but it is explicitly stated that it will not be United who land Caicedo.

Is this one worth believing? It's tricky.

Independiente boss Santiago Morales did recently confess to Radio La Red (via The Express) that they were yet to have any contact with United, adding that other clubs from around the world had already been in touch.

There were reports suggesting that Chelsea were chasing Caicedo. The English media covered the story, and Ecuadorian outlet El Telegrafo joined in on the fun soon after, but now Everton's name has entered the mix.

However, it might not even be Everton who win out. Morales confirmed (via Radio La Calle) that the offer from the MLS side is 'financially the best', but Independiente are ready to consider the player's wishes as well, instead of just jumping at the chance to earn a quick penny or two.

Given Caicedo is a United fan, it seems likely that the 19-year-old would choose to head to Old Trafford over anywhere else, and the strength of the reports claiming a move to United is a near-certainty suggests that the Red Devils shouldn't be ruled out just yet.

Having said that, there definitely seems to be enough to add some doubt. Maybe don't pull a Kieran Trippier and 'lump on' this one happening just yet.

