Everton Not Considering Grêmio's Éverton Soares Despite Alleged Carlo Ancelotti Contact

​Everton are not believed to be pursuing a move for Grêmio winger Éverton Soares, despite the player claiming to have been personally contacted by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.





The 23-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe since the start of the summer transfer window, and Everton were thought to have expressed an interest in January.

Éverton fuelled talk of a potential move to Goodison Park during January by admitting (via ​Globo Esporte) that both Ancelotti and fellow Brazilian ​Richarlison had contacted him to discuss a potential switch, but the ​Liverpool Echo claim that ​Everton are not actually interested.





While they can neither confirm nor deny the contact between Ancelotti and Éverton, the Echo believe that the winger does not feature on their shortlist for the summer, and no move is currently being discussed.





However, that could certainly change. Ancelotti is thought to be a big fan of Éverton, having unsuccessfully tried to lure him to ​Napoli in the past, so the Italian may choose to reignite his interest.





Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan ​recently appeared to back up Éverton's claim of contact from Ancelotti, adding that it is only a matter of time before the winger heads to Europe.





"This happened, but by the time he revealed it, it’s possible to say that we were expecting something to happen or not. Shall we agree? Thank God it didn’t happen," Bolzan said.

"But we know that this is a fatality, a matter of time, because playing this football he plays, the quality he has, it will be impossible for him to stay with us for the rest of his career. One day it will be his turn."

In England, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with Éverton, while AC Milan were believed to be scouting the winger towards the end of 2019, so he may have plenty of options to choose between.

