Everton Offer Veteran Defender Leighton Baines New 1-Year Contract Extension

He may have struggled for regular playing time over the past couple of seasons, but that hasn't prevented Everton from offering a new one-year deal to experienced defender Leighton Baines.





The left-back put pen to paper on a new 12-month contract last summer, one that was due to expire on 30 June, but he along with thousands of others was left in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak impacting contract lengths.





? l "Competition creates high intensity because the players want to win."#EFC's Head of Physical Conditioning Francesco Mauri has outlined the importance of a competitive edge in training, with an 11v11 practice match pencilled in next week. — Everton (@Everton) June 2, 2020

No such worries need to remain, though, it would seem, as Liverpool Echo have reported that the Premier League stalwart has been given the chance to extend his lengthy Goodison Park stay.





It will take his stay on Merseyside until the summer of 2021, in what will become his 14th season as a Toffee. A veteran of the league, Baines is expected to sign the deal that will take him past his 36th birthday.





Capped 30 times for England, Baines has also made a staggering 417 appearances for Everton since moving from Wigan in July 2007. His time with the club has brought with it no silverware, however he did reach an FA Cup final in just his second campaign, one his side lost out on with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.





While trophies haven't been forthcoming, goals certainly have. Baines forged a name for himself in England with a thunderous left foot, one that has helped him net a hugely commendable 39 club goals in Toffees colours.





Leighton Baines has been at the club since 2007

Maarten Stekelenburg, Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina are the others, although Everton are yet to decide whether to hand the trio extensions or let them leave before the 2019/20 Premier League season is concluded.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



