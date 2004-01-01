Everton 'Offered Philippe Coutinho on 1-Year Loan' by Player's Agent

Everton have been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan by the player's agent, with Barcelona even willing to pay 30% of his wages to make the move happen.





Since making a dream switch to Camp Nou in 2018, things haven't quite worked out for Coutinho. The Brazilian was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season, and he has gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions.





Bayern do not want Coutinho on a permanent basis

Despite showing flashes of quality, Coutinho has lacked consistency. Bayern had the option to make the 28-year-old's loan move permanent for around £110m, but they have decided against doing so. With Barcelona also looking to move the player on, a number of clubs have been linked with a move as a result.





Everton are one of the clubs to have been mentioned, despite Coutinho's ties to rivals Liverpool, and the Transfer Window Podcast now report that the Toffees have been offered the chance to sign the player on loan. Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has 'very close links' with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, and he has reached out to the Toffees to offer his client's services on a one-year loan.





Coutinho enjoyed life at Liverpool

90min learned in April that Liverpool have first refusal on Coutinho, but they are unlikely to take up their option to sign their former player. Coutinho's agent has claimed the player is keen on a return to the Premier League, with it even being suggested that he is 'pleading' for a return to Anfield.





Barcelona are continuing to look for a new home for Coutinho, but it remains to be seen whether such a deal would appeal to Everton or the player himself.



