Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits club are talking to investors

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has denied that the club are for sale, but has admitted to being in contact with 'top investors' in order to facilitate the building of their new stadium.

The Toffees' proposed new stadium on the site of the Bradley-Moore Dock is expected to cost a whopping £500m, but their status as a Premier League club is far from guaranteed.

Saturday's humbling 2-0 defeat to West Ham United was Everton's ninth loss in their 12 last outings, and was ultimately a game that cost Frank Lampard his job as manager. He departs with the club 19th in the table, above Southampton only on goal difference.

90min reported on Tuesday that Moshiri is actively looking for investment, and would even consider selling entirely for £750m, but he has told an Everton Fan Advisory Board that he has no intention of leaving entirely.

"The club is not for sale, but I've been talking to top investors of real quality to bridge a gap on the stadium," he said. "I can do it myself. But I want to bring top sport investors into Everton. We are close to having a deal done.

"It is not selling the club at all, it is just bringing more expertise in terms of global sponsorship, commercial development. A lot of specialist sport investors have this pool of knowledge and it is to secure that for Everton."

Moshiri also called the current season the 'most critical time in our history', saying: "This is the most critical time in our history. It is almost an existential point. I have faith in this board. In the past I have removed directors and appointed directors. I'm not shy to make changes. We make changes when there is a need. We will be ruthless. We need to be calm and we need to go beyond our current position on the pitch.

"I feel the pain. I hear what the fans say. They have points. We will be addressing them. I don't miss anything. I have a list of all the points.

"I am committed to this club, not just to this stadium but to join the elite."