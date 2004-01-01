Everton owner insists Rafa Benitez won't be sacked after Liverpool thrashing

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has pledged his support to under-fire Rafa Benitez following Wednesday's Merseyside derby humiliation.

The Toffees fell 4-1 to Liverpool, extending their run of defeats to three straight games, while their only victory in their last 11 games came against Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

Benitez has faced significant pressure from fans after watching his side drop from fourth to fourteenth in a little over two months, and there have been significant calls for him to be given the boot.

For an update on Benitez's future, talkSPORT got in touch with Moshiri to ask whether he still supported the manager, and the answer was concrete.

"Yes," he said. "Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day. Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries.

"Next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will improve. Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad.

"Managers need time. I have no doubt that we will have a strong second half to the season."

Benitez has been without centre-back Yerry Mina, midfielder Andre Gomes and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while the influential Abdoulaye Doucoure is only just back from four-game absence of his own.

On top of concerns towards Benitez, many fans have called for Moshiri and the Everton board to resign after years of underwhelming recruitment culminated in a summer in which the £1.8m signing of Demarai Gray was the team's biggest business.

Everton have not finished higher than seventh in the last four seasons and have spent the past two-and-a-half years outside the top half, finishing 12th in 2019/20 and tenth last year.