Everton Players Agree Voluntary 50% Pay Deferrals for Next Three Months

Everton's squad have agreed to take a voluntary 50% pay deferral for the next three months, as the financial uncertainly caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues.





Play was suspended in the Premier League in mid-March and although the action is due to resume on 17 June, it will do so behind closed doors - lengthening the amount of time that clubs must go without huge revenues usually generated on matchdays through ticket sales, merchandise purchases and catering.





As far as Everton are concerned, they have been big spenders over the past few years, forking out hundreds of millions of pounds in an attempt to break into the vice-like grip of the 'big six'. To date, they've been unable to do so, but are now managed by Carlo Ancelotti - who's CV speaks for itself when it comes to success.





Carlo Ancelotti succeeded Marco Silva as Everton manager.

Flexing such financial muscle inevitably comes hand in hand with big wages, so it's little surprise to see the club looking to take measures to cut costs. Now, in a statement sent out to supporters, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has confirmed the latest extensive measures taken by the players, revealing that talks have been ongoing for quite some time.





"Although we now have more precise details of the Coronavirus crisis, we have known for some weeks that the impact would be significant and we have taken steps wherever possible to mitigate this impact," Barrett-Baxendale wrote, in quotes carried by MailOnline Sport.





"As a sign of the spirit and togetherness we have as a club, I can confirm that as soon as we closed our stadium in March, our players, coaching staff, board and our executive leadership team, along with other senior personnel, expressed their desire to protect the club.





"The board of directors, together with the manager and the nine members of his backroom staff. They volunteered to reductions and deferrals of up to 30 per cent. That willingness was there to protect the club, other staff, our fans and the wider community.'





Richarlison is one of Everton's highest earners.

"The first team squad have now voluntarily agreed to deferrals of up to 50 per cent for the next three months. Everyone who has taken these reductions and deferrals have done so in the spirit of the club and I would like to express my thanks to them for demonstrating such integrity."





Elsewhere, Everton have been busy raising funds for good causes, supporting vulnerable members of the club's community through the Blue Family appeal. To date, the initiative has raised £400,000 in donations, a figure that will be matched by major shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.



