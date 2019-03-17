Everton Poised to Announce Record £110m Losses - But Will Remain Within Premier League Guidelines

​Everton are set to announce record losses of up to £110m - but the Toffees will still comply with the Premier League's rules over profit and sustainability.





Teams in the top flight are not allowed to lose more than £105m over a three-year period if they want to follow the Premier League's guidelines.

Everton will confirm exactly how much they've lost over the last 13 months on Tuesday, but The Times report that it will be around £110m.





Although an expected record loss for the club would see them breach the Premier League's rules for this season, Everton would only have an aggregate three-year loss of about £95m - complying with profit and sustainability rules.





Everton will announce their losses over a 13-month period as they want to align their accounts with when players contracts end at the end of June.





Crucially, the club's net debts are expected to have actually substantially decreased since their last announcement. It was £65.7m in 2018, but they're now predicted to have debts at less than £10m.

The Times stress that it's unclear if that's as a result of investment from their owner, Farhad Moshiri.





As far as their losses in 2019 are concerned, however, that's largely a result of the transfer business that the club have done over the last 13 months.





Everton have spent roughly £100m net on new players since the 2018/19 season and the accounts will include the signings of Richarlison , Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Bernard and André Gomes .





Although Everton will now have to be more mindful about the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, new manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to backed during both the January transfer window and in the summer.

As things stand, only Oumar Niasse, Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina and Maarten Stekelenburg will be getting off the club's wage bill when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!