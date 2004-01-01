Everton predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Everton host Arsenal on Monday night hoping to secure their first win in nine games.

The Toffees are enduring a miserable season under the guidance of former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, who will have done little to endear himself after a 4-1 defeat to the Reds last time out.

While not in any immediate danger, there's a risk of Everton being dragged into a relegation scrap - they've dropped to 16th in the table and are just five points clear of the drop zone.

They desperately need a win against the Gunners to get out of this rut - here's how they could line up on Monday...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Harshly criticised for some of Liverpool's goals on Wednesday and remains one of Everton's top performers. Will hope to get one over England rival Aaron Ramsdale.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Not-so-harshly criticised for at least one of the goals in the derby. But he's club captain and has little in the way of serious competition for his place.



Michael Keane (CB) - Everton need Keane's range of passing to help progress the ball, though they could do without some of his brain-farts.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Recovery pace has proven useful, but with Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate both returning, will need to step up his game to keep his place.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Nowhere as good this season as he has been in recent years, but he's always capable of playing a good ball and is a threat from set pieces.

2. Midfielders

Allan (CM) - The bustling 5ft8 midfielder has looked minuscule in some recent midfield matchups, but at least he's always up for the fight.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Has looked woefully unfit since his return from injury. Needs to take advantage of Arsenal's porous midfield here to get himself back in the good books.



Demarai Gray (AM) - One of the signings of the season, especially considering his low transfer fee and similarly low expectations of him. One of few Everton players who can bring a game to life with trickery and ingenuity.

3. Forwards

Andros Townsend (RW) - Everton will be hoping that Spurs fan Townsend will be out to get one over Arsenal. Hasn't looked that inspiring since his goal at Old Trafford in October.



Richarlison (CF) - Gone under the radar how poor he's been for the last year or so. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon injured, now is the time to shine up top.



Anthony Gordon (LW) - Honestly, at least he's one of Everton's own and shows he cares with his work rate. Could do with more in the way of goals and assists, mind.

