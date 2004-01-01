Everton predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

The next hurdle for Everton on their quest to keep their unbeaten start to the season going is a trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

Rafa Benitez's men are flying so far this year, picking up ten points from their four games and only trailing league leaders Manchester United on goal difference. They secured a 3-1 win over Burnley last time out and did so without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose thigh injury will keep him out for a little while longer.

Here's how the boss could set up for this one.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Keane was on the score sheet against Burnley | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Pickford has maintained his good form from the Euros but still has just one clean sheet to show from four matches so far.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Well ahead of the returning Jonjoe Kenny in the pecking order, Coleman will start every game if he is fit and healthy.



Yerry Mina (CB) - Ben Godfrey was the man sacrificed last time out when things weren't going too well against Burnley, so he's unlikely to challenge Mina for his spot here.



Michael Keane (CB) - Keane netted in the Burnley win and will keep his spot in the squad as a reward.



Lucas Digne (LB) - There isn't even another left-back in the squad. Easy choice.

2. Midfielders

Benitez is a big fan of Allan | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Allan (DM) - A favourite under Benitez, Allan is almost certain to start here.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Doucoure has been involved in the goals this year, scoring one and creating three for his team-mates. Benitez has him playing well.



Andre Gomes (CM) - Gomes' introduction against Burnley coincided with the floodgates opening, so it would be harsh of Benitez to keep him out of the starting lineup.

3. Forwards

Richarlison will start up top | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RW) - Everton fans will be hoping that Townsend has another worldie in him after his rocket against Burnley.



Richarlison (ST) - With Calvert-Lewin still missing, it's up to Richarlison to do the business in a central role.



Demarai Gray (LW) - The superstar of the season so far, Gray has been banging in goals for fun. Few saw this coming.