Everton predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Everton play for the first time since Rafa Benitez's departure as Aston Villa head to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson is now in caretaker charge and aiming to earn the Toffees first league win since the beginning of December. Since then, Everton lost to Crystal Palace and held Chelsea to a draw, before suffering consecutive defeats to Brighton and Norwich.

They face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who are striving to get back to winning ways having gone without one in their last four fixtures across all competitions.

Here's how the hosts could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Michael Keane hasn't missed any of Everton's Premier League action this season | Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Only injury has kept him out of Premier League action this term, so the England number one should definitely start here.



Ben Godfrey (RB) - Might be pushed wide in place of thee out-of-form Seamus Coleman.



Yerry Mina (CB) - Has had his struggles this term but came off the bench to make a return in his side's defeat at Norwich last time out and could start this one.



Michael Keane (CB) - As permanent a fixture as they come, having not missed a minute of league action this campaign. Doesn't mean he's been good, mind.



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LB) - Undoubtedly a brilliant talent, the Ukrainian's quality should shine through sooner rather than later.

2. Midfielders

Everton's most prolific player this term | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Andros Townsend (RM) - Hasn't featured in Everton's previous three league outings but should be drafted back in here, having made the bench at Carrow Road.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Has started and completed seven Premier League games since recovering from injury.



Andre Gomes (CM) - In the absence of Allan and Fabian Delph, Gomes should be set to partner Doucoure again.



Demarai Gray (LM) - With eight goal involvements in all competitions, Gray has been Everton's most potent threat this campaign.

3. Forwards

Should be set for a start | Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Richarlison (ST) - Came off the bench to score a sensational overhead kick against Norwich and needs to start here.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Hasn't scored since coming back from the fractured toe that kept him out for four months, but this could be third time lucky.

