Frank Lampard's first match as Everton manager pits the Toffees against Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The last game Lampard oversaw as Chelsea boss was at the exact same stage of the sport's oldest cup competition a little over a year ago, as the Blues breezed to a 3-1 win over Luton Town.

Here's the first XI of Lampard's reign that the former England international may deploy to earn Everton's third victory since September.

Everton predicted lineup vs Brentford - FA Cup

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Only Abdoulaye Doucoure has made more Premier League assists (four) for Everton this season than Michael Keane (two) | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Robin Olsen has been favoured in the cup competitions thus far but Lampard may take his first game as an opportunity to search for his strongest XI without the threat of league points to drop.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - The club captain is onto his ninth Everton manager.



Michael Keane (CB) - In his only career meeting against his current manager, Keane assisted Ashley Barnes' equaliser for Burnley against Lampard's Manchester City to snatch a 2-2 draw in December 2014.



Yerry Mina (CB) - Injuries have riddled the Colombia international's campaign but Mina could be poised for a first consecutive start since October.



Vitaliy Mkyolenko (LB) - The January arrival left Dynamo Kyiv unbeaten in the league this season but lost to Norwich City on his Premier League debut.

2. Midfielders

Allan (CM) - With Abdoulaye Doucoure out injured, Allan won't have the familiar vortex of controlled chaos that has inevitably been present when Everton have sporadically clicked during his time at the club.



Andre Gomes (CM) - The former Barcelona midfielder scored his first goal in Everton colours for the best part of three years during a nervy 3-2 win over Hull City in the previous round of the competition.



Donny van de Beek (AM) - Alongside the arrival of Dele Alli, Van de Beek completes an intriguing double-swoop of mercurial talent for no upfront transfer fee.

3. Forwards

Anthony Gordon (RW) - On the day Everton's 20-year-old forward was born, his current manager scored both of West Ham's goals in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Bradford City.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - After opening the season with three goals in as many unbeaten games, Calvert-Lewin has suffered a trio of defeats without finding the net following a four-month injury layoff.



Demarai Gray (LW) - Everton's leading scorer has missed just one game all season.

