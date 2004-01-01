Everton predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Everton will be looking to continue their great escape as they entertain Brentford at Goodison Park in the Premier League

The Toffees were held to a goalless draw at relegated Watford in midweek, although they still sit two points clear of safety having played a game fewer than Leeds.

The point at Vicarage Road extended Everton's unbeaten run to three games and, with Crystal Palace set to visit Merseyside in midweek, Frank Lampard will be keen to seal his side's safety before their visit to Arsenal on the final day.

Here's how the Toffees could line up...

Everton predicted lineup vs Brentford (4-4-2)

1. Everton (4-4-2)

Gordon celebrates | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Revitalised since Lampard arrived on Merseyside, pulling off a string of big saves in recent weeks.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Has come in for criticism this season, but his defensive performances during the run-in have been excellent.



Michael Keane (CB) - Struggled in recent months, but Yerry Mina is injured so he will be required. No outfield player has featured more for the Toffees this season than the 29-year-old.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Grabbed the winner for Everton last time out, showing good opportunism to react first from the rebound.



Vitalii Mykolenko (LB) - Netted a splendid volley to open the scoring for Everton at the King Power Stadium last weekend.



Alex Iwobi (RM) - A standout as a wing-back last weekend and, with Everton likely to have more of the ball, he could perform a similar function higher up the pitch.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - A creative hub from midfield this term, capable of striding through pressure and delivering the killer pass for the Toffees.



Allan (CM) - Likely to come in for Fabian Delph, who was forced off through injury in the draw with Watford.



Demarai Gray (LM) - Has been in and out of the side in recent months after a stellar start to life at Everton under Rafa Benitez.



Anthony Gordon (ST) - Continues to bewitch the Goodison Park crowd with his performances in attack.



Richarlison (ST) - The Brazilian's nine goals this term have been key in giving Everton a puncher's chance heading into the final few games.