Everton predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Everton host Brighton on Sunday as the Toffees play their first fixture of the new year.

2021 ended in promising fashion for Rafael Benitez's side, as a defeat to Crystal Palace was sandwiched by a win over Arsenal before earning a point at Chelsea last time out.

Having not played since that night on 16 December (they've had three fixtures postponed consecutively), Everton welcome a Brighton side fresh from securing their own point at Stamford Bridge and who sit tenth in the table - five places above the Toffees having played a game more.

Here's how the hosts could shape up for this one.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Heroic last time out | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Has started 16 of Everton's 17 league games so far this campaign (only missing one through injury) and will inevitably feature once more.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Benitez will likely restore his back four having matched Chelsea with a five last time out, meaning a return for Coleman.



Jarrad Branthwaite (CB) - Earned his first Premier League start of the season last time out and, after his late equaliser against Chelsea in what was a sensational performance, should continue to deputise for the injured Yerry Mina.



Michael Keane (CB) - Hasn't missed a minute of league action for the Toffees this term and will continue at the heart of the back line.



Ben Godfrey (LB) - Lucas Digne's Everton career looks dead and buried, so we could see Godfrey play on the left once again.

2. Midfielders

Abdoulaye Doucoure should start once more | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Allan (DM) - Returned to make the bench as his side travelled to Chelsea last time out but should be ready to regain his usual starting spot here.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - A typically dynamic and tenacious performance last time out will of course see one of Everton's key cogs start once more.



Andre Gomes (CM) - Should be able to play more to his strengths (in other words, actually seeing the ball) in this one than he did at Stamford Bridge.

3. Forwards

Everton have missed Calvert-Lewin | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - Finally got his first Premier League goal involvement of the season as he set up Branthwaite's goal last time out - let's hope he can build on that now.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The headline news for the Goodison faithful is that they should be able to open their arms wide and welcome back Calvert-Lewin to the front line.



Demarai Gray (LW) - Wasn't involved in Everton's previous outing but will certainly come back into the fold. With five goals and two assists to match his influential performances, £1.7m for the winger is looking increasingly like a steal.

