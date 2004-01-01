Everton predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Everton host Brighton on Sunday as the Toffees play their first fixture of the new year.
2021 ended in promising fashion for Rafael Benitez's side, as a defeat to Crystal Palace was sandwiched by a win over Arsenal before earning a point at Chelsea last time out.
Having not played since that night on 16 December (they've had three fixtures postponed consecutively), Everton welcome a Brighton side fresh from securing their own point at Stamford Bridge and who sit tenth in the table - five places above the Toffees having played a game more.
Here's how the hosts could shape up for this one.
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Jordan Pickford (GK) - Has started 16 of Everton's 17 league games so far this campaign (only missing one through injury) and will inevitably feature once more.
Seamus Coleman (RB) - Benitez will likely restore his back four having matched Chelsea with a five last time out, meaning a return for Coleman.
Jarrad Branthwaite (CB) - Earned his first Premier League start of the season last time out and, after his late equaliser against Chelsea in what was a sensational performance, should continue to deputise for the injured Yerry Mina.
Michael Keane (CB) - Hasn't missed a minute of league action for the Toffees this term and will continue at the heart of the back line.
Ben Godfrey (LB) - Lucas Digne's Everton career looks dead and buried, so we could see Godfrey play on the left once again.
2. Midfielders
Allan (DM) - Returned to make the bench as his side travelled to Chelsea last time out but should be ready to regain his usual starting spot here.
Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - A typically dynamic and tenacious performance last time out will of course see one of Everton's key cogs start once more.
Andre Gomes (CM) - Should be able to play more to his strengths (in other words, actually seeing the ball) in this one than he did at Stamford Bridge.
3. Forwards
Anthony Gordon (RW) - Finally got his first Premier League goal involvement of the season as he set up Branthwaite's goal last time out - let's hope he can build on that now.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The headline news for the Goodison faithful is that they should be able to open their arms wide and welcome back Calvert-Lewin to the front line.
Demarai Gray (LW) - Wasn't involved in Everton's previous outing but will certainly come back into the fold. With five goals and two assists to match his influential performances, £1.7m for the winger is looking increasingly like a steal.
You can read 90min's preview of Everton vs Brighton here.
You can read Brighton's predicted lineup here.
Source : 90min